Babar optimistic about match against India in T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is confident and hopeful of beating India and winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, saying the Men in Green are focusing on what to come and not looking at their past performance. Speaking during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, the skipper said Pakistan would beat India and carry on the momentum throughout the tournament to win the World Cup. “There is pressure on the team during mega-events, but there is added pressure during matches against India,” Babar maintained.

He said Pakistan had practiced for the World Cup with complete focus and that the team would go into the tournament prepared. Babar was cheerful about his and batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s name being mentioned in the news for their partnership. The skipper assured that the duo would give it their best during the World Cup. “We have decided that I and Rizwan will open for Pakistan, but we will revisit the decision once we reach Dubai.” Babar noted that the presence of senior players in the team would benefit the squad, as junior cricketers would get to learn from them. “The addition of Shoaib Malik will be beneficial as he has played in several international leagues.” On batters’ performance, Babar said to not judge them based on a scenario match, as they had been performing in their previous fixtures. He added that the bowlers were outstanding and that he had complete trust in them that they would lead the team to victory in the tournament. “We are well-aware of the conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the team will need to play good cricket. It depends on the conditions, if need be, we will add two spinners to the playing team,” he concluded. Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with archrivals India on October 24 in Dubai.