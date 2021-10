‘We Love you SRK’ was among the top trends on Indian Twitter Wednesday morning since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail was set to be heard by a Mumbai Sessions court. One user wrote, ”Every SRKian is true friend of Shah Rukh Khan and always with him !! WE LOVE YOU SRK”. Another fan tweeted, ”You have fought and overcome every hardship you have ever faced in life..this too shall pass sir. WE LOVE YOU SRK”.