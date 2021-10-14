On Pooja Hegde’s birthday, Prabhas shares fresh poster from ‘Radhe Shyam’

Actress Pooja Hegde celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday. So, in order to make her day special, celebrities and fans poured their best wishes for the beautiful diva.

Among all, it was Prabhas’s special way of wishing his co-star that caught everyone’s attention.

Prabhas shared a fresh poster from the upcoming film Radhe Shyam, which features Pooja, dressed in a pristine white gown as she poses for the camera.

He shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday @hegdepooja !

This film is Prabhas and Pooja’s first film together and fans are eagerly waiting to see them on silver screens.

The picture has gone viral on social media with fans craving for more.

Earlier, to this the makers have also shared a poster where both the actors can be seen intensely looking at each other. For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, and will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The film also stars Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is slated to release on January 14, 2022.