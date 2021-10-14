Ambassador, Afghan minister discuss transit projects

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan called on Afghan Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif and discussed trade and transit projects. “Called on H.E. Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Afghan Minister of Economy, and discussed deepening Pakistan-Afghanistan economic cooperation through enhanced trade, transit & regional connectivity in infrastructure and energy transmission ,” the ambassador said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet approved the inclusion of Afghan businessmen in its business visas list. The cabinet also approved the abolition of visa fees for Pakistani visas for Afghans coming to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said on Wednesday that all Afghan students with valid admissions and study visas in Pakistani universities and colleges are allowed to travel by road via Torkham border crossing. In a tweet, he said, “We wish all of them a bright future and look forward to serving their country.”

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, the wor-torn country has seen its economy all but collapse. Pakistan has been calling on the world to continue development and humanitarian aid to the war-torn country to avoid a humanitarian disaster. Most Western nations, however, are so far linking continuation of aid to the interim Taliban government fulfilling its promises on rights, particularly for women, and on not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a terror sanctuary in the future.