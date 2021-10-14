Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs116,700

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 and was sold at Rs116,700 against its sale at Rs116,000 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs600 to Rs100,051 from its sale at Rs99,451 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs91,714 from Rs91,164 respectively. Silver per tola and ten gram was also sold at existing rates at Rs1,400 and Rs1,200.27 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1771 against its sale at $1763.













