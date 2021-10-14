Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, Maersk Harford, MSC Busan, Dynamic Striker, STI Bosphorus, Al-Salam-II, No. 9 SJ Gas and Al-Gharia carrying containers, coal, soya bean oil, gas oil, chemicals and natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 12th October-2021, were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Ku Yi Song and Siri Balhaf carrying general cargo and natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, a bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea Harmony’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Harford, STI Bosphorus and No. 9 SJ Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 220,702 tonnes, comprising 195,022 tonnes imports cargo and 25,680 tonnes export cargo, including containerised cargo carried in 4,696 containers (3,520 TEUs imports and 1,176 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

Three ships, Esstar, Clipper EOS and Siri Balhaf carrying palm oil, chemicals and natural gas are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 13th October, while two more container ships, Express Rome and Irenes Ray are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.