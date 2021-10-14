Concrete steps on a war footing needed to help out Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday stressed the need for the world to take concrete steps, on a war footing, to extend economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The top diplomat’s remarks came while speaking to his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta via video link. During the meeting, Qureshi stated that time warranted that the Afghan people were not abandoned.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan expected New Zealand to share the information which led to the New Zealand Cricket Board’s last-minute decision to cancel Pakistan tour. “On New Zealand Cricket Board’s last-minute decision to cancel Pakistan tour, Pakistan expects New Zealand to share the information that led to that decision to call off the tour,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister conveyed that it [the New Zealand Cricket Board decision] disappointed millions of cricket lovers. He also suggested that New Zealand Cricket Board may consider and indicate another opportunity for the Pakistan tour.

During the video call, the two foreign ministers discussed the whole range of issues, concerning bilateral relations and regional cooperation, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, while appreciating the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations over the years based on mutual trust and understanding, renewed strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with shared objectives of peace and development. Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) domains.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s high-level political commitment to bring Pakistan’s AML/CFT regime to international standards and highlighted the sustained efforts made including unprecedented actions taken by Pakistan in this area during the last three years. He also highlighted the ongoing gross human rights violations, committed by Indian Security Forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underscored the need for the international community to help address the serious situation and facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Mahuta conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan. Expressing satisfaction at the current level of engagement, the two Foreign Ministers agreed on further enhancing high-level interactions. Foreign Minister Mahuta invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit New Zealand at the earliest opportunity.