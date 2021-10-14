NAB raids Agha Siraj Durrani’s residence seeking his arrest

The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday raided the residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, seeking his arrest after the Sindh High Court rejected his plea for bail, along with requests filed by 10 other individuals. A private TV channel reported that two special teams have been formed to take Durrani into custody. Durrani is wanted by NAB for allegedly owning assets beyond known sources of income. A 16-page written verdict authored by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro was issued on Wednesday. According to the verdict, the speaker’s assets amount to Rs1.61 billion, whereas in 2018, they were Rs0.18 billion. The judgment noted that none of his family members have ever held any political office. NAB has alleged that Durrani bought property in the name of his children with illegal income, the judgment further observed. The court said that in its eyes, the case is against the Sindh speaker and not his children. An accountability court in Karachi had indicted Durrani and 18 others in a case pertaining to owning assets beyond known means of income back in December. Durrani had denied all charges.













