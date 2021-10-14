Close Pak-Iran cooperation vital for regional peace, stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly countries and their close cooperation was vital for regional peace and stability.

The Army Chief made these remarks in a meeting with Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri, accompanied by a high level delegation who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. On arrival, the Iranian CGS was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for Martyrs of Pakistan. Later, the Iranian CGS called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, a wide range of issues including Afghanistan situation, regional security and border management particularly fencing along Pak-Iran Border were discussed. The both sides agreed on further enhancing defence cooperation and working together for regional peace and unified response to terrorism which is a common enemy.

During delegation level meeting, Iranian delegation was given a comprehensive regional security appraisal and operational update besides briefing on Training Regime of Pakistan Army including collaboration with friendly countries and conduct of various joint military exercises. The Iranian CGS expressed his desire for further strengthening military to military ties particularly in counter terrorism and training domains.