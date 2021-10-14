FIA vows to make cyber space a safer place

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a booklet on cyber crime risks, prevention and legal remedies-guidelines for cyber users.

FIA Director General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, addressing the launching ceremony of booklet on guidelines for cyber users, reiterated FIA’s commitment to make cyber space a safer place for Pakistani users. He highlighted the fact that the cybercrimes are emerging as a challenge for law enforcement agencies across Pakistan, especially for FIA, as 80 per cent of its complaints now relate to cybercrime.

The magnitude of cybercrime in Pakistan can be gauged from the fact that FIA received 84,764 complaints in 2020, 300 percent more than the complaints received in 2019.

He said the FIA through it Cyber Crime Wing(CCW) is making consistent efforts to cope with this multidimensional challenge and come up to the expectations of pubic.

For this purpose, the government is providing sufficient resources to revamp digital forensics capability and human resource of CCW. He said as a part of strategy to effectively prevent cybercrimes this booklet has been produced to create awareness among cyber users about potential risks from criminals as well as the remedies they may avail eventually if they become victims.