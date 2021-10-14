Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, October 14, 2021


OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G goes on sale nationwide

Press Release

OPPO’s latest smartphone OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is officiallyavailable in Pakistan. The highly anticipated phone is packed a punch with cutting-edge features and an amazing camera.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available to purchase online and at authorized retailers nationwide. The phone has already become a popular model in pre-bookings with an attractive offer by OPPO that gave pre-booking customers a free gift box, OPPO Enco Buds and exclusive PUBG giveaways.

The phone is predicted to be a huge hit for smartphone enthusiasts due to the many futuristic features it has to offer. Starting off with the one spec everyone is already raving about – the camera. Reno6 Pro 5G features a mighty AI 64MP quad-camera setup on the back of the device and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, it has a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures colors more accurately. An “AI Portrait Video Expert”, Reno6 Pro 5G supports a next-level portrait video experience with a load of industry-leading features like the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to provide cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits, and the upgraded AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos.

However, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is more than just its highly commendable camera; it’s packed with incredible specs in the gaming department. The phone offers 4D vibration for gamers to enjoy a more immersive experience. The phone integrates sight, sound and touch in a unique way that makes gaming more exciting but interactive; and with the flagship-lever X-axis linear motor and superfast processor, there’s no fear of lagging or the phone getting stuck.

Submit a Comment