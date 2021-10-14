OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G goes on sale nationwide

OPPO’s latest smartphone OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is officiallyavailable in Pakistan. The highly anticipated phone is packed a punch with cutting-edge features and an amazing camera.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available to purchase online and at authorized retailers nationwide. The phone has already become a popular model in pre-bookings with an attractive offer by OPPO that gave pre-booking customers a free gift box, OPPO Enco Buds and exclusive PUBG giveaways.

The phone is predicted to be a huge hit for smartphone enthusiasts due to the many futuristic features it has to offer. Starting off with the one spec everyone is already raving about – the camera. Reno6 Pro 5G features a mighty AI 64MP quad-camera setup on the back of the device and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, it has a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures colors more accurately. An “AI Portrait Video Expert”, Reno6 Pro 5G supports a next-level portrait video experience with a load of industry-leading features like the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to provide cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits, and the upgraded AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos.

However, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is more than just its highly commendable camera; it’s packed with incredible specs in the gaming department. The phone offers 4D vibration for gamers to enjoy a more immersive experience. The phone integrates sight, sound and touch in a unique way that makes gaming more exciting but interactive; and with the flagship-lever X-axis linear motor and superfast processor, there’s no fear of lagging or the phone getting stuck.