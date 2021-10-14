UMT ink MoU with Zalmi foundation, Tang Chinese Education

University of Management and Technology (UMT) signed a MoU with Zalmi Foundation and Tang Chinese Education & Technology Ltd. This partnership will connect UMT with top Chinese Universities and Vocational Institutes. It will also bring forward opportunities of joint degree programs, vocational & faculty training, Chinese Language and internships for UMT students in China as well.

The MoU was signed by President UMT Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Mr. Li Jin song- President Tang Chinese Education & Technology Ltd, and Dr. Cedric Aimal Edwin -Chief Innovation Officer Zalmi Foundation.

Zalmi Foundation was launched in 2016 as a not-for-profit initiative of Peshawar Zalmi. The aim and commitment of Zalmi Foundation is to advocate youth development, women empowerment, education and social activism.

Tang Chinese Education & Technology Ltd. is based in Beijing, China and owns over 80 intellectual property patents, trademarks, and software copyrights in China and overseas. The company has aligned with governments and educational institutes of different countries in order to improve international communication as well as collaboration in the field of education

President ILM Trust and UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed, “We are pleased to have this association with Zalmi Foundation and Tang China Education & Technology Ltd.” He said that this joint venture would greatly benefit the students and faculty to boost their academic and research pursuits. Murad added, “We will be able to forge a sustainable and successful partnership, which will serve as a template for other institutions in Pakistan to follow.”