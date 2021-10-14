Investigation against NAB stricken tehsildar in FGEHA assigned to FIA

Investigation against NAB stricken tehsildar and property dealers in illegal allotment of plots in Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has been handed over to FIA.

FIA will move ahead the investigation in the light of fact finding committee report.

Secretary Housing told Standing committee on housing the investigation against Tehsildar and property dealers in connection with illegal allotment of plots in FGEHA has been assigned to FIA.

A Fact finding committee was constituted under the directives of minister for housing Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Tehsildar Zakir Hussain had admitted in this report a corruption case is under investigation in NAB against him. He also admitted that he had obtained a bail from the Supreme Court.

The accused Zakir Hussain was appointed as girdawar. Later, he grabbed the post of tehsildar through favoritism and illegal tactics.

He also admitted before the fact finding committee that he had prepared 25 attorneys in the name of his real brother, property dealer Jaffar Hussain, illegally.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was told that the accused through his political influence is not only retaining his post but also involved in corruption.

When contacted, respective department of FIA told Online they had started an investigation six months earlier.

The FIA official said that the agency makes arrests after completing the investigations. “Therefore, whatever proceedings we launch we do it following the completion of the investigations,” he added.