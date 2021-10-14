China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on medicine

China and Pakistan will push ahead with cooperation on traditional medicine, according to a meeting held at Beijing Office of Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Traditional Chinese Medicine (SPCCTCM) in recent week. Moinul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, Rumman Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat, and Zulfiqar Ali, Second Secretary of Pakistani Embassy to China, called on Prof. Liu Xinmin, Co-Director of SPCCTCM, also WHO Advisor on Traditional Medicine, and Prof. Wang Qiong, vice director of SPCCTCM, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. Addressing this meeting, Haque pointed out that SPCCTCM would play an important role in boosting the traditional medicine cooperation between Pakistan and China. Haque pledged to give full supports to SPCCTCM in terms of in registration and clinical trial of Chinese Herbal medicines in Pakistan. Attending this meeting online, Prof. Muhammad IqbalChoudhary, Co-Director of SPCCTCM, also Director of International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, said that both of Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Sindh government pay great attention to SPCCTCM based in University of Karachi, and take it as a priority of China-Pak cooperation on traditional medicine.













