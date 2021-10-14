HED announces major initiatives for college teachers

The Higher Education Department (HED) has announced major initiatives for the professional development of college teachers. The newly established Reforms and Training Department arranged a meeting involving the secretary of Higher Education with UNICEF and the British Council. The purpose of the meeting was to seek technical assistance from these institutions. UNICEF will train teachers on emergency management and teaching methods in pandemic, while the British Council will train teachers on leadership. The reforms and training department created a website for professional development, where teachers may learn about past and future training. According to the secretary, every future training will be planned after proper review, and the usefulness of each training will also be reviewed. The process of introducing selected free courses to teachers from international institutions has started. For the first time, a newsletter has also been launched in the Higher Education Department so that all the information of the department can reach the colleges.













