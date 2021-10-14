World Standards Day to be celebrated today

Pakistan is celebrating Worlds Standard Day today (Thursday) with a theme of ‘Sustainable Development Goals, Our Shared Vision for a Better World.’

Each year on October 14, the members of the International Electrical Commission (IEC), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) celebrate World Standards Day, which is a means of paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as international standards.

In a statement, Zahid Mubarik CEO of HR Metrics and Founder President SHRM Forum Pakistan said Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project to address social imbalances, develop a sustainable economy, and slow the rate of climate change, are highly ambitious. To reach them will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, and the use of all available tools, including international standards and conformity assessment, he said.? He further added that the intense battle against a persistent global pandemic revealed the absolute necessity of addressing the SDGs in an inclusive way, to strengthen our societies, making them more resilient and more equitable. It is testament to the power of cooperation and the belief that the sum of whole is greater than parts. It is in this spirit that we are engaging in a multi-year World Standards Day journey that showcases the many ways in which international standards contribute to the success of the SDGs. World is united to work together to accelerate the 2030 Agenda, with standards for the SDGs, and shared vision for a better world.