Al Kabir CEO Summit enthrals business community

CEO Club Pakistan in collaboration with Al Kabir Town organized the most anticipated event of Pakistan’s business community “Al Kabir CEO Summit Islamabad” and the launch of best-selling book “100 Performing CEOs, Leaders & Companies of Pakistan 2020-2021” embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum.

The keynote speakers/guest of honors included Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, Charge’ D’ Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union Thomas Seiler, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik, Mobilink Microfinance Bank President & CEO Ghazanfar Azzam, Former Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI, SAPM on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, President Khilari Foundation Lt. Gen. Haroon Aslam and Dr Faisal Mushtaq CEO, The Millenium Universal College, Federal Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) Fareena Mazhar, Federal Ministry for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, will be sharing their views on “Economic Growth in Testing Times: Reshaping the Future of Pakistan”.

Along with these dignitaries, more than 30 ambassadors will be attending the event as a distinguished guest – some are as follows: Switzerland, Portugal, Tunisia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Belarus, Vietnam, Hungary, Japan, Sudan Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Somalia. Moreover, intellectual business mentors and leaders enlightened the spectacular audience with their years’ experience and savoir faire.