Neither scared from arrest nor NAB, says Maryam Nawaz

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N Vice-President, has maintained that Imran Khan is neither an upholder of the constitution nor an elected prime minister, adding that institutions are being run on the ‘revelations’ of oracles, Daily Times reported.

She further said that she was neither afraid of arrest or NAB.

While talking to newsmen after appearing in Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, Maryam deplored that all state institutions had come to a halt and PM Khan was running the affairs of the state on ‘magic’ and resorted to ‘parrot lots’.

Maryam questioned why the magical forces were used to make appointments and why they were not consulted to eliminate inflation, poverty and corruption from the country.

While blaming the prime minister, the PML-N vice-president asserted that he put the whole country on a standstill for his benefit just to prolong his regime.

“It’s not a matter of democratic principle, it’s a matter of sticking to power. Now you have put the country on hold. Don’t try to become Nawaz Sharif. Now you have remembered that vote should be honoured. You have stolen the mandate of Nawaz Sharif and have become prime minister,” she slammed PM Khan.