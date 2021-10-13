Fault rectified, internet services fully restored in country: PTA

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday (today), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that repair work of the damaged submarine cable has been completed, following which all the telecom services will be operational as per the normal routine.

A fault was developed in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Fujairah on Monday night.

Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) in a statement on the same date said that consumers in Pakistan were facing some service degradation due to a technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1.

The PTCL, in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium, had worked day and night and fully restored the disrupted internet service across the country.