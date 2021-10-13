PCB advertises for new chief executive

On Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advertised for the post of Chief Executive for a three-year tenure, Daily Times reported.

The PCB seeks applications by October 27th from those having master’s or equivalent degrees. The advertisement said that a candidate must have management and administrative experience.

However, cricket administration candidates would be given preference.

The job description of the PCB Chief Executive would be ensuring cooperation with other cricket boards, bridging links between the provincial and federal government, and provision of cricket structure and establishment of academies at regional and district level.

On the other hand, PCB is looking for a candidate who could have effective leadership and act as a mentor for the PCB staff and who could able to tackle all the business challenges.