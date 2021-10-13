Newborn baby in NICU but getting stronger: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

DUBAI: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday provided her fans and followers on social media with a health update, saying that her little baby boy is currently in a Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) but getting stronger.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s sister revealed that her son was due on November 10 but “surprised us all on Oct 10th”.

“Thank you for all the love & celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world,” she tweeted.

“He was due Nov 8th but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on Oct 10th. He is currently in the NICU but getting stronger every day, do keep him in your prayers,” she tweeted.

Bakhtawar had announced the birth of her son on October 10.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy,” she had written.

Her brother, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, had also reacted to the news and expressed his happiness over becoming an uncle.

Bilawal and Bakhtawar’s youngest sibling Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari had also taken to Twitter to write: “Officially a khala!!! Alhamdulillah!”