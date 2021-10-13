IMF predicts 4% growth for Pakistan in FY 2021-22

KARACHI: On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 4% for the fiscal year 2021-22.

In its recent report “World Economic Outlook October 2021”, the IMF warned that large disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access and in policy support in many developing countries could hinder their economic recoveries.

The Asian Development Bank, in September, had also projected Pakistan’s GDP to reach 4% in the fiscal year 2021-22. Because the business activity gradually resumed in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its report, the IMF endorsed Pakistan’s provisional figures of GDP growth rate of 3.9% during the previous fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the report, the unemployment rate in Pakistan would also decrease from the current 5.0% to 4.8% in the current fiscal year. Similarly, the inflation rate would ease from 8.9% during the year 2020-21 to 8.5% by the end of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

Further, the IMF reported that the current account deficit of Pakistan which was recorded at 0.6% in the previous year, would increase to 3.1% in FY 2021-22.

The IMF reported that the global economic recovery continued amid a rising pandemic that posed unique policy challenges. Gaps in expected recoveries across economic groups have widened since the July forecast, for instance between advanced economies and low-income developing countries.

Pakistan’s economy appeared to have weathered the pandemic shock well

Analysts said Pakistan’s economy seemed to have weathered the pandemic shock well relative to its peers and the central bank last month said the pace of the economic recovery has exceeded expectations.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9% from the 6.0% forecast it made in July.

It left a 2022 global growth forecast unchanged at 4.9%. The IMF said the dangerous divergence in economic prospects across countries remains a major concern and “economic divergences are a consequence of large disparities in vaccine access and in policy support”.

“Emerging and developing economies, faced with tighter financing conditions and a greater risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations, are withdrawing policy support more quickly despite larger shortfalls in output.”

The government aims at 5% GDP growth in the current fiscal year. Gita Gopinath, IMF’s chief economist, said the global economic recovery continues amid increasing uncertainty, more complex policy trade-offs.

“The global recovery continues but momentum has weakened, hobbled by the pandemic. Fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the recorded global COVID-19 death toll has risen close to 5 million and health risks abound, holding back a full return to normalcy.”

She said that pandemic outbreaks in critical links of global supply chains have resulted in longer than expected supply disruptions, feeding inflation in many countries. “Overall, risks to economic prospects have increased and policy trade-offs have become more complex.”