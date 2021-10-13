CTD shoots three terrorists of banned outfit in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed three terrorists of a banned outfit during shoot out in Pakpattan area of Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD personnel conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Pakpattan. During the operation, terrorists hiding in the area opened fire. The operation was carried out on the identification of three arrested terrorists named Manzoor and his two other accomplices.

The law enforcement agencies personnel also returned the fire. As a result, they killed three terrorists. Whereas, four to five terrorists managed to escape from the scene, the CTD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also informed about the involvement of dead terrorists in the terrorist attack on 10 Muharram in Bahawalnagar. CTD officials also recovered explosive material and arms from the hideout of the terrorists.

Last month, the CTD of Punjab police shot down three alleged terrorists amid a shootout in an intelligence-based operation. They were also planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments.

Lahore CTD branch conducted the information-based coordinated raid in the Ferozewala area. In that area, the three alleged terrorists rented a house, said the department’s spokesperson.