Rs19m development scheme of governance and IT sectors approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved a development scheme of governance and IT sectors with an estimated cost of Rs19 million. The scheme was approved in the 25th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning and Development Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development scheme included Digital Reforms Unit and Capacity Enhancement of PITB including Feasibility Study (under PRIDE) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs19 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.













