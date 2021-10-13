Vegetables exports witness record increase of 82.88pc

Exports of vegetables during the first two month of FY 2021-22 grew by 82.88 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-Aug 21, vegetables worth $38,276 thousand were exported as compared to the $20,929 thousand of the same period of the previous year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tobacco were increased by 48.51 percent, worth $5,195 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $3,498 thousand of the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the exports of fruits increased by 23.49 percent, fruits worth $87,398 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of fruits valuing the $70,772 thousand of the same period of the previous year.

During the period under view, all other food items’ exports decreased by 81.68 percent, as food items of $151,143 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of food items valuing the $83,192 thousand of the same period of the previous year.