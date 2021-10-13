40th Punjab Open Golf Championship tees off today

LAHORE: The 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship will tee off at the par 72 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Country Club Golf Course here on Wednesday (today). The championship stretches over five days from Wednesday (13th October) to Sunday (17th October). 13 and 14th October are assigned for events to be contested between senior professionals, senior amateurs, junior professionals and amateur women. The participants belonging to these categories will compete over 36 holes and while senior professionals and junior professionals will be on the lookout for pecuniary benefits, the senior amateurs and women will be eager for frontline positions of notability. From Friday (15th October), the championship will be taken over by the professionals who will become a part of the prestigious encounter for lucrative prize money of Rs 05million enhanced from the previously announced Rs 02 million. This increase is the result of an initiative taken by the President of the Punjab Golf Association and ushers a respite for a large number of professional golfers who considered the two million prize money unpretentious and frugal.

Alongside the professionals, also there will be the leading amateur players who seek prominence and stature. In addition to the prize money, a big attraction is the 1300 CC Car for a hole-in-one supplemented by the offer of a tractor for a hole-in-one on the back nine. Tournament director Tariq Usman Abbas stated Tuesday that top 100 professionals belonging to almost all golf courses of the country had reached PAF Skyview Golf Club for pursuing prize money at this prestigious championship. The top ranked contenders in professional section are admired for their artistry and prowess and when they compete visible is the flair and finesse in their command over the countless aspects of golf playing expertise. Mohammed Shabbir, the top ranked professional of national golf circuit, remains a consistent winner. He wins tournaments in unruffled fashion and having him as a participant in this Punjab Open is unsettling news even for players like Mohammad Munir, Matloob Ahmed and a few more merited ones. The PAF Golf Course is all prepared to test the champions and in turn provide them memorable moments of joy and exhilaration. It is pertinent to mention here the support rendered by Pakistan State Oil, Gournmet Foods and Exd (excellence delivered), an IT service provider.