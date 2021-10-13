George Clooney says US ‘in denial’ of climate change

Hollywood star George Clooney believes the United States is in a “denial” of climate change. The 60-year-old actor admits that he is not “not so optimistic” ahead of COP26, the UN climate change conference at the end of October. He told Sky News: “Our Congress is in a bit of a negative state, so it’s more than we had in the United States lately. “It wasn’t a political situation before. Nixon was doing something honestly about this, so we’re disappointed with the way and direction our Congress went. “I’m hoping more will happen here. Some people think it will, but I’m not … I’m not so optimistic about it-I don’t know. I want to be, I’m a pretty optimistic man.” Meanwhile, George recently announced that he would not run for public office because he wanted to have a “nice life.” The Hollywood star had something to do with his political career for some time, but claimed that it wasn’t in his future plans. He was asked if he would run for public office and said, “No, I really want to live a nice life.” The filmmaker of “Tender Bar” with four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander and his wife Amal is committed to his work while he is still healthy and able to “play basketball and do what he likes”. I am planning to reduce.













