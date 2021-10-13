Health, Ehsaas, Kissan cards among foremost priorities: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government’s health card, providing free of charge complete health facilities to the masses, was a unique step not only for Pakistan but the whole world. The health and Ehsaas cards would provide a big relies to the backward segments, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress regarding Sehat, Ehsaas and Kissan cards. He said the work in that respect was being beefed up in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by establishing a special cell. He said after the completion of process in Lahore, the distribution of health cards across Punjab would be ensured. He further said Sehat, Ehsaas and Kissan cards were among the government’s foremost priorities.

Besides special assistants to the prime minister Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Sultan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and other relevant officers, the meeting was attended via video link by the chief ministers and chief secretaries of Punjab and KP.

Regarding Kissan Card, the meeting was told that the distribution of Kissan Card had been started from South Punjab and its positive effects were coming. The prime minister directed for early distribution of Health, Kissan and Ehsaas cards as well as the completion of related arrangements.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and discussed in detail various measures to celebrate the 12 Rabiul Awal in a befitting manner. The Sindh governor informed the prime minister about holding of a conference in connection with the day. Prominent scholars and religious scholars would attend the conference.

The Sindh governor requested the prime minister to attend and address the conference which was accepted by him. The prime minister will attend the conference through video conference. Date of the conference will be announced soon.