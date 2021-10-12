Dumping site transformed into Peshawar’s mega stunning park

The soon-to-open Gulistan Hazar Khawani Park has become Peshawar’s first largest and beautiful public park at an area of 256 Kanal, which was developed on a landfill site. Six months back it was a black spot and a largest dumping ground in the provincial capital and now has been transformed into a stunning park with a lot of facilities including jogging and walking tracks, play areas for children, zoo area, rose gardens and big lawns for Peshawarites. As per the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDA has completed the transformation of dumping site into an attractive park in record six months time at a cost of Rs 370 million, said an official of PDA. He said that park would be inaugurated in November, expectedly by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it was a landmark project of the government towards clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The park is located at the junction of motorway toll plaza, GT Road and Ring road, he said and informed that earlier it was a dumping site where waste of the whole city was being dumped from last two years.













