IHC seeks NAB’s comments in B4U company case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition challenging the freezing of assets of B4U company and arrest of its owner Saif ur Rehman.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the owner of B4U Company.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the government had introduced new amendments in NAB Ordinance and after it his client should be released. The chief justice remarked his court had passed a detailed judgment last day and asked the lawyer to first read it out.

The lawyer said after new Ordinance, this case didn’t fall in jurisdiction of NAB. The court said it was issuing notices to respondents along with giving time to lawyer for preparations. The hearing of the case then adjourned till October 25. The accused Saif ur Rehman was currently in NAB’s custody.