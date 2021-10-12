KP govt, UNDP to establish forensic science lab in Peshawar

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tuesday signed a cost-sharing agreement to establish a forensic science laboratory (FSL) here.

Under the cost sharing agreement that extends over three years, 2021 to 2023, the KP Govt would provide Rs 200 million and UNDP would contribute Rs 600 million to strengthen rule of law, access to justice and forensic services in KP, including the Merged Areas.

The cost sharing agreement was signed by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs department Ikram Ullah Khan and UNDP Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Ikram Ullah Khan praised UNDP’s “Amn-o-Insaf Programme” in strengthening the rule of law and justice system in the province.

“A forensic science lab in the province is very important and I am happy that finally, the cost sharing agreement is signed,” he said adding “hopefully, the dream of an autonomous and well equipped FSL will come true and the partnership with UNDP will prove to be helpful yet again”. Speaking on the occasion, UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby appreciated and recognized the partnership between UNDP and KP Home Department in strengthening rule of law in KP and NMDs.

He said the resources allocated by KP government for the initial designing work of the FSL would pave the way for UNDP’s work ahead and enhance opportunities to mobilize resources to construct and operationalize an autonomous FSL in Peshawar. He appreciated the Secretary Home and his entire team for the initiative and said “together we will deliver great results.”

On the occasion it was said that UNDP under “Amn-o-Insaf Programme” (Inclusive Societies in Pakistan) has already established a state-of-the-art regional forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Landaki, district Swat with the support from Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

One of the key priority areas of the UNDP-Amn-o-Insaf programme is strengthening forensic science services in the province.