PTI to again form federal, provincial govts on basis of performance: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra Tuesday said PTI would again be given mandate by the people in the next general elections on the basis of its performance. He said that PTI would again form governments in center as well as in the provinces, adding that the government’s entire focus is on providing relief to the people. Addressing a large public gathering here, the provincial minister said that Peshawar has world-class healthcare facilities which are also benefiting patients from Afghanistan. The establishment of a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital like the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is a gift to the people of the province, he said adding due to Health Facility Card the people of KP can get treatment in top hospitals across the country. Referring to other development projects in the provincial capital, he said that two world class cricket stadiums are under construction here and soon Pakistan Super League matches will be played in these grounds.













