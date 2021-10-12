Graana.com partners with SBP to host overseas Pakistanis in Dubai

Graana.com, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, hosted overseas Pakistanis at the launch event of ‘Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme’ in Dubai.

President Arif Alvi graced the occasion as the chief guest of the event. The president will meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies, and media persons during his stay.

Alvi is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he also formally inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE. The other esteemed guests of the event included Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, Deputy Governor Jameel Ahmed, Meezan Bank President & CEO Irfan Siddiqui, Habib Bank Limited President & CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bank Alfalah President & CEO Atif Bajwa.

Addressing the event, president Alvi said: “The present government is boosting the country’s economy through various initiatives, including the real estate sector. The Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) and Roshan Apna Ghar (RAG) initiatives were introduced for the financial inclusion and facilitation of overseas Pakistan – which are one of our biggest assets, given the positive inflow of remittances.” Taking the stage, SBP Governor Raza Baqir informed: “The government of Pakistan has taken proper measures to ensure the emphasis was being laid on the protection of capital and promotion of transparency for the overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Apna Ghar programme that facilitates investment in real estate housing under this scheme.”

Expressing his views in this regard, Chairman Imarat Group and CEO Grana.com Shafiq Akbar said, “Overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Pakistan, and with Roshan Digital Bank Accounts, the investment potential of overseas Pakistanis is fully realised.”