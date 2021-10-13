Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13 October 2021 is being sold for Rs. 99110 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 115600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 13 October 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 115600 Rs. 105966 Rs. 101150 Rs. 86700 per 10 Gram Rs. 99110 Rs. 90850 Rs. 86721 Rs. 74333 per Gram Gold Rs. 9911 Rs. 9085 Rs. 8672 Rs. 7433

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

