IG Punjab chairs meeting to improve public service delivery and departmental affairs

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all branches and units should get their pending summaries approved with effective follow-up and coordination as early as possible to provide best service delivery to the citizens.

IGP Punjab directed officers for the approval of summeried under their personal supervision on priority basis.

He directed DIG Traffic Punjab, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera to apprise of progress on the summary sent regarding the issuance of driving license to deaf people and also take effective follow-up for its approval.

Similarly, he directed DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Riaz Nazir Gaara to prepare and send a detailed summary for replacement of old and expired vehicles with new ones in PHP.

Mr Rao directed DIG IT to prepare a summary after taking details from all units and districts in order to merge IT cadre of Punjab Police whereas details of drafting services rules for IT professionals should also be part of this summary.

He directed all the branch and unit heads to review the progress on all the summaries sent to the government departments for their approval and remove objections raised by the departments.

Summaries should be sent back for approval and the concerned officer should be contacted for this purpose wherever it is required, he added.

He issued these instructions in his address to the officers presiding over a meeting on follow-up of pending summaries at Central Police today.

During the meeting, the heads of Establishment, Welfare and Finance, Special Branch, Punjab Highway Patrol, IAB, Special Protection Unit, Logistics and Procurement and other departments and units briefed IG Punjab on their summaries.

Giving instructions, Punjab said that it is the responsibility of the command officers to get summaries approved within time frame through effective coordination and liaison. IGP Punjab stressed upon officers to continuous efforts and keep me informed about progress on summaries after every 15 days.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Logistics Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Khan, DIG Establishment Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG PHP Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Agha Yousaf, DIG R&D Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, DIG IAB Malik Yousuf, DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG Legal Dr Moin Masood, DIG Elite Shahid Javed, DIG Establishment 2 Sher Akbar, DIG Operations Punjab Sajid Kayani, DIG Logistics Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan and other officers.