PTCL working to fully restore internet service

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium, was working to fully restore the disrupted internet service across the country.

In a statement, the PTCL said, “We are currently experiencing slight service degradation in Pakistan. Our partners in UAE are working to resolve the issue on priority and expected to complete work soon.” Last night, the internet services had impacted and consumers had to face some service degradation due to a technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Fujairah.