Germany’s largest mosque to broadcast call to prayer on Fridays

Germany’s largest mosque will be allowed to broadcast the call to prayer over loudspeakers on Friday afternoon, after an agreement between the city of Cologne and the Muslim community to ease restrictions, officials said on Monday.

“Permitting the muezzin call is for me a sign of respect,” Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker wrote on Twitter.

Germany is the country where around 4.5 million Muslims live. And Germany is also considered in countries which have the largest religious minority group.

All 35 mosques in the western German city will now be able to play the call for up to five minutes on Fridays between noon and 3 p.m. local time. That includes the Cologne Central Mosque which was opened in 2018 after becoming a flashpoint for the anti-Muslim sentiment from far-right parties, particularly following an influx of asylum seekers in 2015-2016.