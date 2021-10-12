Vegetables exports witnessed record increase of 82.88%

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Vegetables during the first two months of FY 2021-22 grew by 82.88 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-Aug 21, vegetables worth US $ 38,276 thousand were exported as compared to the US $ 20,929 thousand of the same period of the last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tobacco were increased by 48.51 percent, worth US $ 5,195 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,498 thousand of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of fruits increased by 23.49 percent, fruits worth US $ 87,398 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of fruits valuing the US $ 70,772 thousand in the same period of the last year.

During the period under view, all other food items’ exports decreased by 81.68 percent, as food items of US $ 151,143 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of food items valuing the US $ 83,192 thousand of the same period of the last year.