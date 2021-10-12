ANF seizes 4.200 kg heroin, arrests one person

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4.200 kilograms of heroin concealed at bottom of the bag and arrested one person.

According to the spokesperson, ANF Regional Directorate North carried out an intelligence-based operation to apprehend the culprit involved in drug trafficking at Islamabad International Airport. The force has arrested a suspect, namely Ali Mat Khan S/o Behram Khan resident of Zaka Khail Mohallah Ani, Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

He said, the accused bearing a passport number BD 4112363 was traveling to Bahrain through flight No.GF 771. A case has been registered against the culprit at the respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997 while further investigation is underway.