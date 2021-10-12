Imam Masjid murdered in New Karachi

KARACHI: On Tuesday, at the mosque in New Karachi, an imam (prayer leader) was killed after an unidentified armed man opened fire at him.

Imam was identified as 60-year-old Mir Bux, who belonged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.

In initial investigation, police said the murder seems to be a result of personal enmity. Furthermore, the police said they are investigating the murder from different angles to arrest the murderer at the earliest.

However, the dead body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities.