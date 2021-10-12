Minimum wage of labourers increased to Rs20000 in Balochistan

QUETTA: In a major relief for labourers, the Balochistan government has increased the minimum wage of workers to Rs20,000.

The ministry of labour and manpower Balcohistan has notified the increase in the wage of workers. As per the notification, the minimum wage of the labourers working in the factory including underage workers has been fixed at Rs.20,000 per month.

The government enforced the minimum wage rule since July, the notification read.

Punjab has raised minimum wage to 20,000 rupees. Whereas, Sindh province has raised the minimum wage of the labourers to 25,000 rupees.

Earlier, the Sindh government had issued a notification pertaining to the minimum wage of labourers in the province.

According to the notification issued by the Labour and Human Resources Department, the Sindh government has set the minimum monthly wage of labourers at Rs25,000 in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers.