PPP MPA Sharmila Farooqui’s father passes away

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Sharmila Farooqui’s father Usman Farooqui passed away in Karachi early on Tuesday morning.

The PPP leader Sharmila Farooqui confirmed the death of her father in a Twitter post. The post read: “Together forever Papa.. your heart will beat with mine.”

His funeral prayers will take place at Rahmania Mosque on Tariq Road after Asr prayer.

Usman Farooqui also served as a chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders expressed grief and sadness over the demise of the MPA’s father.