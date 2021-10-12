PTI govt not only illegitimate but also incompetent: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Fazlur Rehman, the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has turned down the speculations regarding the Opposition alliance’s weakness that strengthened the PTI government and maintained that there are various other reasons behind the continuation of the inept regime.

“You know very well why the government is getting an extension. This government is not only illegitimate but also incomplete and is unable to deliver,” he said, while talking to reporters on the eve of a PDM meeting which was postponed due to the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Hafiz Hamdullah, Awais Noorani also participated in the meeting.

The PDM chief asserted that person-specific legislation was done to target former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “If a government, which itself is an outcome of rigging, proposes electoral reforms, then it is a sign of the day of judgement.”

He further said that laws are amended just to reward an individual, he said, referring to the recent presidential ordinance that granted an extension to National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal.

In Balochistan, the PDM chief said, the ruling party’s members have rebelled which has intricate the situation and the Opposition will try to take benefit of it.

“Had the opposition not come out on the roads, the incompetence of the PTI government would not have been exposed,” he said.

While talking about the October 12 coup, Fazl asked how not accepting the Constitution and sending an elected government packing could be called loyalty with the government.

“Our political history has seen many July and October like incidents in 1958, 1977, 1999 and at present,” he said, adding that every effort was being made to push Nawaz Sharif to the wall.

“Such incidents result in the break-up of a country. Promoting such elements or becoming the reason for creating such a group to impose on the masses cannot be called loyalty to the country,” he said.

Later, Hafiz Hamdullah told that the PDM meeting ended without deciding any new agenda while the next sitting would be held on October 18.