Central Punjab win thriller to confirm semifinal spot

LAHORE: Central Punjab registered a thrilling three-wicket win to confirm their semifinal spot as Balochistan were knocked out in the 28th match of the National T20 tournament played under the lights at the Gadaffi Stadium Lahore here Sunday night. Central Punjab joined Northern in the semifinals while their victory also ensured semifinal qualification for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Central Punjab and Northern have 12 points while KP and Sindh are on 10 points. On Sunday night, set a 163-run target, captain Wahab Riaz delivered the killer blow with three sixes of the 18th over of the innings bowled by Amad Butt. Young all-rounder Qasim Akram had hit a six on the first ball of the over before he handed over the strike to his captain with a single on the second ball. A total of 27 runs were scored in the Amad over, before the over began Central Punjab had needed 29 runs to win. Wahab (28 off nine, four sixes) and Qasim (13 off five, one four, one six) added 38 runs off 14 balls for the unbroken eight-wicket stand. The platform for the chase was laid with a 48-run stand between wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq 32 (21 balls and Hussain Talat (20). Central Punjab wobbled in the chase in the middle overs and had stuttered 98 for five at one stage. Faheem Ashraf revived the chase with a quickfire 27 off 15 balls (one four, three sixes) before Wahab and Qasim combined to take their side past the target.

Earlier, Central Punjab opted to bowl after winning the toss. Balochistan opener Abdullah Shafique once again displayed his impressive T20 batting prowess with his second successive half-century. Sameen Gul who was later adjudged player of the match, bowled an outstanding spell for Central Punjab taking three wickets for 20 runs in his four overs. Mohammad Faizan took two wickets.

Brief scores:

Central Punjab win by three wickets

Balochistan 162 for 7, 20 overs (Abdullah Shafique 60, Amad Butt 43 not out; Sameen Gul 3-20, Mohammad Faizan 2-30) VS Home City Central Punjab 182 for 6, 20 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 32, Wahab Riaz 28 not out, Faheem Ashraf 27; Haris Sohail 2-21)

Player of the match: Sameen Gul.