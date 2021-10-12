Bilal and Abid sparkle in Royal Palm Golf Tournament

LAHORE: The October 2021 Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament was held at the par-72 Royal Palm Club Golf Course here Monday and the format was not stroke play but stable-ford. As per stable-ford format, each birdie fetches the participating golfer three points while each par yields two points and the unpretentious bogie brings in just one point. Any scarred score like a two over par or more means no points. Amongst the 61 competitors who participated in this stable-ford format competitive event, there were important names like Haris Naseer, Ali Naeem, Faisal Malik, Asad Agha, Abbas Chaudhary and Faisal Sayid. But the fight was so intense that none of them could make it to the honours board. Those who successfully neutralized the challenge of the course and emerged as winners were Mohammad Abid in the handicap category 0-14 and Bilal Abbas in handicap category 15-18.

Abid was steady and unwavering in his shot making and with a dependable all round adherence to basics, compiled an impressive 36 points over the 18 holes. That generated for him the first gross prize, a notable achievement. His nearest rival in the handicap category 0-14 was Rana Imran who played with ample determination and resolve but missed out the top prize because of a three putts on the 17th hole. However, his effort helped him to compile an admirable 34 points and he ended as the first runner-up. The second runner-up was Shahid Abbas with 32 points.

The participants in the handicap category 15-18 had a sublime outing in this monthly medal competition and only the mentally strong ones managed to demonstrate their winning abilities. Bilal was first in gross with 40 points, while Mazahir Abbas ended up as the runner-up with 35 points. Rana Hassan Naseem was the second runner-up with 32 points. The senior section winner was Dr Nasrullah Sheikh and the runner-up was Shoaib Bokhari. At the conclusion of the tournament, Abid Farooq and Shahid Abbas awarded prizes to the winners.