Meera threatens to commit suicide if not provided money to produce film

Pakistani actress Meera has threatened to commit suicide if the government won’t provide her money to produce film.

While holding a news conference at Karachi’ Press Club, the actress said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be held responsible for her death.

She said that she wants help from the government as she is state’s responsibility. It’s been ten years I am facing the trial of a case. I am not allowed to married in Pakistan, she told.

Meera further said that she didn’t flee abroad and stayed in Pakistan.