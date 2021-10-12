SBP eases conditions for renewable energy solution providers

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in order to encourage corporate investment in renewable energy solutions, it has relaxed the requirements for renewable energy solution providers under its refinance scheme for renewable energy. Refinance is now available to all Renewable Energy Investment Entities (RE-IEs) that are interested in constructing renewable energy projects or implementing renewable energy solutions under category III of the scheme.

In the renewable energy industry, a renewable energy infrastructure entity (including vendors and suppliers) is a business entity whose primary business is the development of renewable energy projects for the purpose of leasing, renting, or selling them on a deferred payment basis, or the sale of electricity generated by these projects to end-users.

It may be recalled that in July 2019, SBP updated its SBP financing scheme for renewable energy with the goal of assisting with the challenges of energy scarcity and climate change. In August 2019, SBP also launched a Shariah-compliant version of the plan, which is now in beta testing. The scheme has now been divided into three groups. Under category I, finance is available for the construction of renewable energy power plants with capacities ranging from 1 MW to 50 MW, either for internal consumption or for the sale of electricity to the national grid, or a combination of the two.

The installation of renewable energy-based projects/solutions of up to 1 MW to generate electricity for own use or to sell to the grid/distribution company under net metering is permitted under category II. Borrowers from the residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial sectors are eligible to apply for financing under this category. Category III financing is available to vendors, suppliers, and energy sales businesses for the installation of wind and solar systems/solutions with a capacity of up to 5 megawatts (MW).

There have been 717 projects funded under the plan since its introduction, with the potential to contribute 1,082 MW of new renewable energy capacity to the grid. Total outstanding finance under the scheme was Rs53 billion as of June 30, 2021, according to a report. While there has been significant take-up in category I and II, solution suppliers in category III have experienced difficulties.

Therefore, in response to input from stakeholders such as renewable energy solution suppliers, the Alternate Energy Development Board, the National Energy Policy Research Association (NEPRA), and banks, the requirement of AEDB certification has been relaxed for RE-IEs who do not perform installations themselves but instead contract with third-party installers/vendors to complete the installation of RE projects/solutions.

Vendors, suppliers, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors for these RE-IE will, nevertheless, be required to be certified under the AEDB certification requirements in order to work with them. It is anticipated that this adjustment to category III will make it easier to produce renewable energy in the future, as well.