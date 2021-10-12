Rupee weakens 21 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar depreciated by 21 paisa in the interbank trading on Monday to close at Rs170.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs170.53. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs170.4 and Rs171.4 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro which was traded at Rs197.41, depreciated by 80 paisa as compared to its last closing of Rs Rs196.88, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost two paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs1.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs232.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.66. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs46.48 and Rs45.52 respectively.













