Pakistan invited to join south, southeast mango network

In a landmark move to improve mango quality and rev up the industry, Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) and working groups from South and Southeast Asian countries initiated the South and Southeast Mango Network (SSMN) at the workshop on research and development of mango industry held on September 29 in China’s southwest city of Kunming.

Mango producers have long been plagued by poor varieties, diseases and pests, and unmatched supply in the mango industry. In 2020, for example, Pakistan suffered from appalling locust attacks, which took a heavy toll on mango production in the country. Against this background, major mango producers in the south and southeast Asia collaborated to set up the SSMN.

“We will soon invite Pakistan to join the Network and make concerted efforts to boost the mango industry in south and southeast countries”, said Dr Chen Xiuhua, Deputy-Director of International Cooperation Division of YASS and Secretary-General of SSMN, in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN). Dr Chen said, the Network will focus on five aspects of cooperation. As a first step, the network will facilitate the sharing of technology, information, and resources among its members, and enhance scientific collaboration and exchanges.

Members will also conduct joint research and demonstration of mango varieties and technologies, and jointly apply for and chair scientific projects. In addition, members will also promote scientific achievements and translate them into agricultural and industrial practices. Cooperation will also cover technological training and talent cultivation.

According to the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS), members will draw on their respective advantages under the Network, and work towards innovative solutions and technologies to boost mango production and mango germplasms, thereby ensuring the healthy development of the mango industry among the members and bringing more revenues to mango farmers. SSMN has currently attracted 17 members, including one international organisation and research institutions from eight countries including China, Iran, Thailand and Myanmar.