Crisis deepens as 14 MPAs file no-trust motion against Jam

The political crisis depended in Balochistan as 14 disgruntled members of provincial assembly from the ruling coalition filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday.

“During the last three years, due to the poor governance of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, severe frustration, unrest, unemployment and institutional performance have been severely affected in Balochistan,” the no-confidence motion stated. “After assuming power, the Chief Minister has run all the important matters of the province personally without any consultation, which has caused irreparable damage to the province,” it read. “He did not pay any attention to this besides, regarding the rights of Balochistan. Chief Minister Jam Kamal showed a lack of seriousness with the federal government on the issues of constitutional and fundamental rights which created power, gas, water and severe economic crisis in the province,” it added.

“At the moment, people from different walks of life in the province, including bureaucrats, doctors, students and landlords, are protesting against the government’s bad governance,” the motion read. “Therefore, we demand that in view of the poor performance of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he should be removed from the post of Chief Minister, Leader of the House and replaced by a member of the House with a majority in the House as Chief Minister, Leader of the House,” it added.

Lawmakers including Saeed Hashmi, Jan Jamali, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Asad Baloch, Naseebullah Marri and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran were present in the assembly during the submission of the application.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, BAP leader Buledi said their group had expressed a lack of confidence in Chief Minister Alyani with a “majority”, requesting the Balochistan governor to summon a session of the assembly soon so that the no-confidence motion could be presented. He called upon Alyani once again to step down himself before the motion was taken up.

Balochistan National Party-Awami’s (BNP-A) Asad Baloch said it was a principle that “one person is sacrificed for the larger interest of the majority.” “We are not the disgruntled group, but the united group,” he stressed, saying the political crisis had given rise to many issues and calling upon Alyani to “give up”.

PTI MPA Marri said the PTI had been a part of the ruling coalition in Balochistan “from day one” and remained the same, adding: “Jam Kamal is requested to resign immediately.”

The no-confidence motion will be sent by the Balochistan Assembly Secretariat to the provincial governor. If he approves it, a session of the assembly will be convened in 7-10 days to discuss the motion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Alyani on Monday held a meeting with PTI parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind during which the existing political situation was discussed.